Game Day Bay City! News, notes, Player of the Week and more for Week 6

Bay City Western players cheer their teammate on as they score a touchdown in a game against Clio on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com) Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the scene for Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Oct.