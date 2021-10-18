Gas prices getting higher and higher in Georgia, South Carolina
.
Gas prices getting higher and higher in Georgia, South Carolina
Staff - WRDW on MSN.com
10/18/21
The average price of regular unleaded fuel sits at $3.12 per gallon in Georgia and $3.07 in South Carolina, but drivers in the CSRA are paying less.
Read Full Story on wrdw.com
