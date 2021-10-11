Gas prices in Springfield average $3.10 per gallon
Gas prices in Springfield average $3.10 per gallon
Seth Rosenthal - WWLP
10/11/21
Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.10 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.11 per gallon higher than a year ago.
