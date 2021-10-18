GasBuddy reports lower weekly prices in Omaha, Lincoln but higher prices in Iowa
GasBuddy reports lower weekly prices in Omaha, Lincoln but higher prices in Iowa
Justin Kies - WOWT.com on MSN.com
10/18/21
GasBuddy's survey released on Monday shows gas prices trending downward in Omaha and Lincoln but report higher prices in the state of Iowa.
Read Full Story on wowt.com
