Get the COVID-19 vaccine, get $100 under Phoenix pilot program
Jen Fifield, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/19/21
Phoenix is giving out $100 food or gas gift cards to people who receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a city mobile clinic.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
