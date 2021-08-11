By a wide margin, Giant Food Stores is the retail market leader in Maryland, Virginia and the District Columbia.



According to 2021 Shelby Market Data, Giant commanded a 24.6% share in the Maryland/District of Columbia/North Virginia/Delaware, followed by Safeway in second place, at a 12.8% share. Wegmans was ranked third, with an 8.55% share.



Coming in after Wegmans, Walmart’s retail share was 8.43%.



The market includes Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, California-Lexington Park, Charlottesville, Cumberland, Hagerstown-Martinsburg, and Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Winchester.



Through April, retail supermarkets in the region were lagging behind the super-hot pandemic performance of the first part of the pandemic in 2020.



U.S. Census Bureau-reported sales at District of Columbia food and beverage stores for April, the most recent month available, showed retail food sales slumped 10.8%, compared with year-ago levels.



April sales in Virginia were off 5.7% compared with April 2020. Maryland, however, showed a 1% gain in food and beverage sales in April, compared with a year ago.