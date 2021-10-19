Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR
Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR
Chase Goodbread - NFL
10/19/21
The Giants’ unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
Read Full Story on nfl.com
