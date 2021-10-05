Gilded Age Rhode Island Mansion Built for a Titanic Victim Sells for $27 Million
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pawtucket Public Library opens new teen center
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Buchanan helps Purple get back on track; Boschwitz leads Chariho's charge vs. Central Falls
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NJ.com girls soccer Top 20, Oct. 5: Small schools pull upsets, join state’s elite
With two top 10 teams losing last week, Eric Rueb's Top 20 Power Poll suffered a severe shakeup
State Police Officer Who Unveiled Illegal Contamination Threatened With Discipline for Investigation
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
With two top 10 teams losing last week, Eric Rueb's Top 20 Power Poll suffered a severe shakeup
Cumberland sweeps marquee Northern Division meet
Pawtucket Public Library opens new teen center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gilded Age Rhode Island Mansion Built for a Titanic Victim Sells for $27 Million
Liz Lucking - Mansion Global
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The century-old home, with upward of 22 bedrooms, is the second-priciest home to have sold in the Newport County
Read Full Story on mansionglobal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Madrid Bakery brings taste of Spain to Wayland Square
Two Rhode Island Men Face Fine for Using Distress Flares at a Wedding
U.S. Wind Power Faces Feasibility Hurdles
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL