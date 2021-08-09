A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Ocean City that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.



Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBAL-TV's sister station, WBRE , that they were on vacation Monday at the beach at 119th Street when Jordan went into knee-deep water.



Jordan was swimming and boogie boarding with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.



"I didn't really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere," Jordan told WBRE. "I was swimming and a wave had just crashed and I was right on the edge of the crash zone, I thought a horseshoe crab had got lifted up and hit against my shins, and I don't like the sea creatures so I rushed out immediately to find blood everywhere, with cuts all over my left leg."



Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.



An Annapolis couple on vacation was among those to come to Jordan's aid. Brooke and Doug Rathell were in the right place at the right time vacationing with their family. Brooke Rathell is a registered nurse and Doug Rathell is a paramedic with the Annapolis Fire Department.



"She was brave. She really handled the situation quite well," Brooke Rathell said. "Jordan's mom came up to the lifeguard, she was obviously anxious and distraught but still able to keep her composure. (She) just let the lifeguard know her daughter had come out of the water and had been bitten by something."



"I ran up there, I saw the wound with my wife, it was bleeding but it was not severely bleeding. My concern, being a paramedic, was to help stop the blood loss quickly," Doug Rathell said.



With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound. Jordan's family took her to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Worcester County, where she was stitched up.



"We still don't know what kind of shark it was. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark bite because no other animal makes this type of bite," said Jordan's mother, Melissa Prushinski.



While the Maryland Department of Natural Resources investigates what happened, Jordan is handling it with grace.



"I'm kind of, like, wanting to stay out of the water for a little while, but something like this is rare and it's even rarer to happen again,” Jordan said.



National Aquarium marine biologist Jay Bradley said shark attacks are pretty rare in Maryland.



"There were less than 60 shark attacks last year in the world -- 30 in the United States, most of those in Florida. (It's) relatively unlikely in Maryland," Bradley said.



But it can happen when sharks are near shore feeding on smaller fish.



"Folks are in the water swimming, they might have jewelry on, a watch or something, moving their hand and feet a lot," Bradley said. "If you're moving your hands around a lot, it could appear to be a prey item that the shark normally eats. They come take one bite and realize it's larger than they normally feed on, move on their way, but that one bite can be particularly damaging."



The town of Ocean City sent a statement to 11 News, saying officials are consulting experts and aren't ruling out marine life.



The statement reads: "Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians (SRT) were alerted to a 12-year-old girl with an injury to her leg on the beach at 119th Street on Monday, Aug. 2. The girl was on the beach with family members and at some point was injured in the surf. The SRTs provided care to the girl, who had several lacerations to her leg, and eventually helped transport her off the beach. The family then took the girl to a local hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.



"The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions. At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out."

