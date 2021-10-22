Gold Headed Cane Award: Retired physician Johnny Bliznak a 'hero' among his peers
Gold Headed Cane Award: Retired physician Johnny Bliznak a 'hero' among his peers
Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News - Abilene Reporter-News
10/22/21
Longtime Abilene radiologist to be honored Saturday with Gold Headed Cane Award, which is not given often and to only the most deserving doctors.
Read Full Story on reporternews.com
