Only 250 permits will be issued via a lottery system.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recently announced that a limited number of permits will be offered out this year for those who want to cut down their own Christmas tree at Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

"By cutting a Christmas tree, the permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation," Golden Gate Canyon State Park officials said. "This selective thinning will improve the overall forest health and reduce the impacts of future wildfires."

Only 250 permits will be issued in select areas of the park. The permits will be distributed via a lottery system, which means names will be drawn randomly.

Between November 1–15, those interested in applying for a permit can do so online. Please note that applications will be accepted over the phone, in person, or at the Golden Gate Canyon State Park visitor center.

If selected, you'll be notified the week of November 15. The permit cost is $35 per tree.

Then, on December 4, Golden Gate Canyon State Park will allow the chosen applicants to choose and cut their trees between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The offered tree selections include Douglas Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Lodge Pole Pine, and Rocky Mountain Juniper.

All trees must be cut with hand tools (ex: a handsaw or an axe). Chainsaws and power saws are prohibited. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) recommends you bring the following to be prepared:

Handsaw or axe

Winter clothing

Sunscreen and sunglasses

Water, warm drinks, and snacks

Sled for pulling tree

Straps, cord, tarp, and work gloves

Straps, strong cord, tarp, and work gloves for loading tree on a vehicle

Vehicle safety kit: Shovel, blanket, first aid kit

Full tank of gas

Chains, if you don’t have four-wheel drive

Will you be applying for a tree-cutting permit this year? Or are you more of a fake Christmas tree kind of person? Comment below.