Goodwill launches program to help youth in Greenville Co. gain career, life skills
Goodwill launches program to help youth in Greenville Co. gain career, life skills
Kristen Cheatam - WSPA
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina announced a new program, issued by The Department of Labor, called YouthBuild in Greenville County.
Read Full Story on wspa.com
