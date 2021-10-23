GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states
GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states
MARC LEVY, Associated Press - WTEN
10/23/21
Republicans have succeeded this year in passing a range of voting restrictions in states they control politically, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. They’re not stopping
Read Full Story on news10.com
