Grand Rapids' Ford Museum reopens Monday
Grand Rapids' Ford Museum reopens Monday
Michael Oszust - WOOD-TV
10/18/21
The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids reopened its door to visitors Monday after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
