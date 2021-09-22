Group of unaccompanied children from Afghanistan arrives in Chicago as wave of refugees continues
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84
Elite Eight: Houston ends No. 12 Oregon State's storybook run to advance to men's Final Four
Oregon St’s Tinkle looks to daughter for Sweet 16 advice
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This high tech sticker tells you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen
Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84
Elite Eight: Houston ends No. 12 Oregon State's storybook run to advance to men's Final Four
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
This high tech sticker tells you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen
Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84
Elite Eight: Houston ends No. 12 Oregon State's storybook run to advance to men's Final Four
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This high tech sticker tells you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen
Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84
Elite Eight: Houston ends No. 12 Oregon State's storybook run to advance to men's Final Four
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Group of unaccompanied children from Afghanistan arrives in Chicago as wave of refugees continues
Elvia Malagón - Chicago Sun-Times
9/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 75 unaccompanied minors arrived in Chicago on Wednesday morning, according to city and federal officials.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Koch Brothers Funded Group Says No Taxpayers Money Should Go To Chicago Bears Ownership to Help Build A Stadium
COVID-19: How Cases in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros
After Years Of Accusations Of Inattention To Chicago's Missing, Illinois Launches Missing Persons Project
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL