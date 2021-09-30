Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson to move headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee
Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson to move headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee
Brenna McDermott - USA Today on MSN.com
9/30/21
The arms manufacturer, now headquartered in Massachusetts, will relocate distribution, assembly and plastic molding operations to East Tennessee.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
