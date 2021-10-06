GXO to open, operate Arizona DC for Abercrombie & Fitch
GXO to open, operate Arizona DC for Abercrombie & Fitch
Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper - freightwaves.com
10/6/21
GXO will open a 715,000-square-foot distribution center in Arizona to handle distribution and e-commerce fulfillment for retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.
Read Full Story on freightwaves.com
