Hack exposes law enforcement officers who signed up to join anti-government Oath Keepers
Hack exposes law enforcement officers who signed up to join anti-government Oath Keepers
Will Carless, Grace Hauck and Erin Mansfield, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
10/2/21
A hack of the the Oath Keepers website has names of more than 200 men who said they were active or retired law enforcement officers. We confirmed 40.
