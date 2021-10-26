Halloween Decor Lands Toms River Couple In Dispute With Landlord
Halloween Decor Lands Toms River Couple In Dispute With Landlord
Karen Wall - Patch on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Joey Krupocin said she's mystified by the demand to take them down: "We decorated for Christmas and Halloween last year. Nobody said boo."
Read Full Story on patch.com
