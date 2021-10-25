Hamilton County Justice Center removes cold case playing cards, prompting protest
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Books-A-Million Aims to Hire 1,000 New Associates in One Day at Its Nationwide Hiring Event Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect
Kentucky lawmakers preview abortion bill for 2022 session
Rexnord merger with Regal creates $5bn giant with new name
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
KWC Football Program Continues to Show Improvement, in Tough Loss to Tiffin
Smith takes division wins in Jennings County Go-Karts
Florence celebrates its ties to DUNE novel and movie
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Florence Genevieve Critney
NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect
Horry County Police Department welcomes two new Bloodhound puppies to the team
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hamilton County Justice Center removes cold case playing cards, prompting protest
Kaitlin Lewis, The Enquirer - Cincinnati Enquirer on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The playing cards were first created in 2007 by the organization UCanSpeakForMe to encourage new conversations around unsolved murder cases in Ohio.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Motor racing-Feels like America has accepted Formula One, says Hamilton
Hamilton not thinking about F1 title after losing ground on Verstappen
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Nebraska football game on Nov. 6?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL