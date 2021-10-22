He killed his wife, assaulted his stepdaughter. Mississippi sets November execution date.
He killed his wife, assaulted his stepdaughter. Mississippi sets November execution date.
Emily Wagster Pettus - The Clarion-Ledger on MSN.com
10/22/21
shares
Mississippi has not had an execution since 2012, and it had six that year. Cox killed his wife and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter.
Read Full Story on clarionledger.com
