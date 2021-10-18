'Heartless:' Resident Says Driver Hit Pet Duck On Purpose
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
$BFK- The Fort Knox of the Binance Smart Chain
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Analysis and predictions for area district volleyball tournaments
Week 8 Roundup: Sirianni gets win No. 150, Naples wins Coconut Bowl
Lauren Dumolo’s father says dental records have been found
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Volleyball Districts: Results from Southwest Florida Monday night quarterfinal matches
Moving company says Sarasota ranks as No. 1 relocation destination
Cape couple claims neighbors are spying on them with security cameras
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Letters to the editor for Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Volleyball Districts: Results from Southwest Florida Monday night quarterfinal matches
In the Know: Forget Arizona and Texas. Sarasota, Naples, Daytona, Melbourne are 'Best Places to Retire'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
7 family-friendly Halloween things to do in Naples, Bonita, Immokalee
Volleyball Districts: Results from Southwest Florida Monday night quarterfinal matches
Blown stop signs nothing new for neighbors near problematic Cape Coral intersection
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Heartless:' Resident Says Driver Hit Pet Duck On Purpose
John Quinnies - Patch on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
A resident on County Line Road in Oak Creek and Racine said a driver hit and killed their pet duck last week, seemingly on purpose.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Watch now: Wisconsin deer fall victim to epizootic hemorrhagic disease
Rally held in support of health care workers against Mayo Clinic vaccine mandate
Shooting in Racine near Yout and Carter; 6 people struck by gunfire
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL