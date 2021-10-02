Herald & Review Almanac for Oct. 3
Herald & Review Almanac for Oct. 3
- Herald & Review
10/2/21
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day. In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.
