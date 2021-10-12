Here's the first Massachusetts school allowed to lift its mask rules for vaccinated individuals
Here's the first Massachusetts school allowed to lift its mask rules for vaccinated individuals
Nik DeCosta-Klipa - Boston.com
10/12/21
Hopkinton High School is the first Massachusetts public school allowed to lift its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff.
