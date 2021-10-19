This list is current, as of October 14, 2021.

Does your workplace require vaccinations? Here's what the current guidelines look like.

If You Are a Federal Employee

Per an executive order signed on September 9, all federal employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This applies to ALL federal executive branch employees. An adjacent executive order extends this to federal contractors as well.

If You Are a State Employee

As of September 20, all employees of the state of Colorado are required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested twice per week. This testing is free of charge, and your employer will have state agency contact information regarding which testing options are available. Additionally, state employees must be allowed work time to get tested, and also quality for Public Health Emergency Leave in order to get vaccinated.

If You Work at a Healthcare Facility or Hospital

As of August 30, staff in healthcare settings that include high-risk patients must be vaccinated—per a State Board of Health Policy. This ruling applies to CDPHE-licensed healthcare facilities.

Exact requirements can vary from employer to employer. Any healthcare facility can require staff who interact with patients to be vaccinated in order to continue employment. Individuals affected by this rule are expected to be fully vaccinated no later than October 31, 2021. Healthcare facilities subject to this rule are listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(I). These rules are expected to expand to cover additional healthcare workers within the next month or so.

If You Attend College or University

Multiple colleges throughout Colorado have vaccination requirements for students. These include:

Colorado College requires all in-person students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated

requires all in-person students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated Colorado School of Mines requires all students, faculty, and staff who attend campus to be vaccinated.

requires all students, faculty, and staff who attend campus to be vaccinated. Colorado State University requires all students and staff to be vaccinated or submit for an exemption that requires twice-weekly testing.

requires all students and staff to be vaccinated or submit for an exemption that requires twice-weekly testing. Metropolitan State University of Denver requires all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated.

requires all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated. Regis University has added COVID-19 vaccination to its list of required vaccinations to attend in-person classes.

has added COVID-19 vaccination to its list of required vaccinations to attend in-person classes. The University of Denver requires all faculty, students, and staff to be fully vaccinated.

requires all faculty, students, and staff to be fully vaccinated. The University of Colorado (which includes Anschutz, Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs) requires all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated.

(which includes and requires all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated. The University of Northern Colorado requires all students to be fully vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes, live in campus housing, and participate in campus activities.

If You Work at a Company With More Than 100 Employees

A pending rule via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will require all businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing. It's estimated that this rule will affect 80 million private-sector employees if passed.

*More information will be added to this article as it becomes relevant.