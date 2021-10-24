Hillary Clinton demands Boris 'mandate vaccines' and sack those refusing jabs
.
Hillary Clinton demands Boris 'mandate vaccines' and sack those refusing jabs
Tom Hussey - Daily Express
10/24/21
HILLARY CLINTON has demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson mandate vaccines and sack anti-vaxxers in an extraordinary intervention into British politics.
