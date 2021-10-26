Hilo Medical Center residency program graduates 16 nurses amid shortage
Hilo Medical Center residency program graduates 16 nurses amid shortage
Associated Press - KHNL
10/26/21
Hawaii has a shortage of nurses, so the importance of graduating nurses on the Big Island has increased, especially as the state grapples with COVID-19.
