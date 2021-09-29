Hollington Drive: the latest of TV's distracting obsession with designer-kitchen sink dramas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Ultimate Fishing Bucket List – 5 Unique Fishing Experiences In The United States
He hesitated getting the vaccine. Now he's in a life-or-death battle with COVID
Sam Zurier runs for State Senate District 3
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Historic Firehouse in Rhode Island Awaits a Buyer To Slide Down the Pole
Best Moving Companies in Rhode Island (2021)
RI vaccine mandate can go forward without religious exemption, judge rules
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Testimony begins in lawsuit seeking to overturn RI school mask mandate
McKee talks booster shots, looming vaccine deadline for health care workers at presser
RI House, Senate committees call hearings on McKee education contract
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Providence receives $25k grant to create cultural corridor along Broad Street
Expanded museum traces legacy of slavery in America
‘The power’s in numbers’: A look at RI’s growing Latino population
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hollington Drive: the latest of TV's distracting obsession with designer-kitchen sink dramas
Anita Singh - The Daily Telegraph
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Stylish sets, including implausibly clean kitchens and over-designed living rooms, risk undermining actual storytelling
Read Full Story on telegraph.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
Tales from the Tread: Museum's History Happy Hours return
CO Delegation urges Secretary of U.S. Air Force to reconsider Space Command's location
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL