Honorable John E. Dewane
.
Honorable John E. Dewane
Zack East - WSJM
10/19/21
The Honorable John Edward Dewane passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 in St. Joseph, Michigan. John was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. John was born in Menominee, Michigan on January 29,
Read Full Story on wsjm.com
