Houma man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in Shreveport slaying
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Livingston Co. officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Luke Bryan concert; 27 test positive
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wellbeing check leads to warrant arrest - Midland County crime log, Oct....
Gratiot honors late corrections officer nearly killed by inmate
Deputies investigating 27-year-old's death — Midland County crime log,...Deputies investigating 27-year-old's death — Midland...
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Wellbeing check leads to warrant arrest - Midland County crime log, Oct....
Get ready for No. 2 vs. No. 3 showdown on Bay City Area Power Rankings
Mount Pleasant Police join Lowcountry law enforcement for rescheduled ‘National Night Out’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
Bay City area Top Performers and Player of the Week candidates for Week 6
Always Special – Mount Pleasant Bowlers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Houma man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in Shreveport slaying
Dan Copp, Houma Today - Houma Courier on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A Houma man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Caddo Parish after being convicted of killing a Shreveport man.
Read Full Story on houmatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech football feeling the sting of close losses | Marcase
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport receives recognition from the Louisiana Department of Health
Why 'resilience' became a 4-letter word in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL