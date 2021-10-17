House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
The Associated Press - WEARECENTRALPA
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police. Stefan Bieret, 41, of
