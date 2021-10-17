How the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll could look after Iowa's shocking loss in Week 7
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
PICKS FROM JOE’S: Let the fun begin!
Local restaurants, coffee shops celebrate fall season with specialty food, beverages
Cyclists race through the Flint Hills in Wild West Gravel Fest
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Five observations from Iowa State's win over Kansas State
Reactions to Kansas State's 33-20 loss to Iowa State
Iowa State 33, Kansas State 20: What was that?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Five observations from Iowa State's win over Kansas State
Reactions to Kansas State's 33-20 loss to Iowa State
Iowa State 33, Kansas State 20: What was that?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's win over Kansas State
Iowa State football handles Kansas State for first win in Manhattan since 2004
Live updates, analysis and news from the Iowa State football game at Kansas State
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll could look after Iowa's shocking loss in Week 7
Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY - USA Today
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
With No. 2 Iowa suffering a surprise loss to Purdue, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will get shuffled. How it could look Sunday.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Ten roundup: Purdue beats the No. 2 out of Iowa
Diamond Vogel breaks ground on $15M expansion in Orange City, Iowa
Peterson's thoughts: So there was the Iowa State football team we expected to see
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL