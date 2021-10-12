Human remains, Navy helicopter wreckage recovered off San Diego coast
Human remains, Navy helicopter wreckage recovered off San Diego coast
USA TODAY - USA Today
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The remains of 5 people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the Pacific Ocean have been recovered, the Navy announced Tuesday.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
