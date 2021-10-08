Hundreds of giant sequoias may have burned as the Complex Fire rages in California
Hundreds of giant sequoias may have burned as the Complex Fire rages in California
Lauren M. Johnson, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/8/21
The KNP Complex Fire has destroyed many of California's iconic sequoia trees and is only 11% contained, according to the National Park Service.
