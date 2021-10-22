Hundreds of laptops headed to Ohio County kids to close the "homework gap"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Katherine Heigl urges fans to become organ donors as she pays tribute to her late brother Jacob
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Newtown Election: Donald Ramsey For Newtown Board Of Education
Statewide Gun Buyback Events Being Held Across Conn. Today
Concert Connection: Wall Street Theater welcomes Scott Brown and the Diplomats
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Stephen King movie starts filming in Westport
Xerox Tackles Environmental and Societal Challenges in 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Westport Bridal Shop Hopes To Reopen After 'Horrific' Fire
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'Technical issue' disrupts operations at Stamford Hospital, Stamford Health Medical Group
Stephen King movie starts filming in Westport
Meet the candidates for Killingworth's Board of Selectmen
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Stephen King movie starts filming in Westport
How A Camp Founded By Paul Newman Continues To Serve Sick Children
Increased Security To Continue At Norwalk Schools This Week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hundreds of laptops headed to Ohio County kids to close the "homework gap"
Colin Roose - WTRF.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
When was the last time you went a day without using a computer? For many people, it’s been their primary way of connecting to the world for almost two years
Read Full Story on wtrf.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Let's Go For It': Western Maryland Residents React To Letters From Republican Lawmakers Asking To Be Adopted By West Virginia
How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia
Watch TCU vs. West Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL