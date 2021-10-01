Idaho Hunter Discovers the Remains of a Bowhunter Who's Been Missing Since 1968
Idaho Hunter Discovers the Remains of a Bowhunter Who's Been Missing Since 1968
By Alan Clemons | Published Oct 1, 2021 2:17 PM - Outdoor Life
10/1/21
Mountain goat hunter Raymond Jones went missing more than 50 years ago, and was declared dead in 1970. Another bowhunter finally found him.
Read Full Story on outdoorlife.com
