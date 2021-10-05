Idaho National Guard boss shuns lt. governor border request
Idaho National Guard boss shuns lt. governor border request
Associated Press - Local News 8
10/5/21
The commanding general of the Idaho National Guard has told Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin that she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Read Full Story on localnews8.com
