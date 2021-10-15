Illinois Democrats' Map Aims to Grab 2 G.O.P. Seats in Congress
Illinois Democrats' Map Aims to Grab 2 G.O.P. Seats in Congress
Reid J. Epstein - New York Times
10/15/21
The districts would be among the most gerrymandered in the country. The Republican-friendly seat held by Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Trump antagonist, would be eliminated.
