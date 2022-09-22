Illustration for hairstyles permitted under new sports rule sparks controversy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter Plays His Onscreen Daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’
Jeffrey Dahmer: The true story behind Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series on Netflix
Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, and ‘The Navy’ Is Freakin’ Out: ‘The Queen Is Back’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
BYU, Wyoming football teams honor Black athletes barred from protesting racial inequity in 1969
Swimming, cycling, running: What happened with the return of Ironman 70.3 Augusta?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Royals Earn Second Straight ODAC Win
Football: Evansville shuts out Jefferson 25-0
‘Locked in’ Bengals beat Jets for first win
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
In one year stationed at submarine base, sailor jumps right into community ― and a difficult new role
Office of Equity and Diversity gets new VP
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Royals Earn Second Straight ODAC Win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hundreds Join In To Get Fit For St. Joseph Hospital
Prep football: Week 6 schedule
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
View All >>
Video
Store
Logout
[]
Illustration for hairstyles permitted under new sports rule sparks controversy
Kendall Ashman - WKRN-TV
9/22/22
Join the Community
shares
The illustrations were handed out to explain a new Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association rule for the 2022-2023 school year.
Read Full Story on wkrn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pilgrimage Festival kicks off with bluesy rock, Americana and more
Police: Nothing found after bomb threat shutters Nashville libraries
Learn more about Tennessee's four constitutional amendments on the 2022 election ballot
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Locations
Search
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2022 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL