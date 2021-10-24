In letter, Tenet CEO responds to elected officials, defends decision on replacement nurses
In letter, Tenet CEO responds to elected officials, defends decision on replacement nurses
Jeff A. Chamer - Telegram on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Tenet Healthcare CEO Dr. Saumya Sutaria wrote the letter in response to pressure from local and state lawmakers to settle the strike.
Read Full Story on telegram.com
