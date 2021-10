In the Army, even a cowboy and rodeo champion has to earn his spurs as a cavalry scout

A real-life cowboy who recently took the helm of a collegiate rodeo team has his sights set on earning his spurs as an Army cavalry scout. Spc. Jaden Clark of the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1-134th Cavalry Squadron was named the full-time rodeo coach for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture’s team this summer.