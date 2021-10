It's cheap and easy to make. So why can't this Houston-born COVID-19 vaccine break into the U.S.?

COVID-19 claimed its first Texas victim in 2020, Dr. Peter Hotez was a guest on the popular Austin-based podcast “The Drive.” After 10 years of research into coronavirus vaccines, Hotez and his Houston team needed an infusion of cash to build on their past work and make a vaccine that could,