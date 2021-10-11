Jags Week 5 injury update: Brandon Linder sustains MCL, ankle injuries vs. Titans
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
New chair appointed for the Texas Tech College of Education
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
El Pasoan battles it out to be top designed on HGTV show
Miley Cyrus Showed Off Her Toned Legs In Sparkly Red Shorts At ACL In Austin, Texas
Vatican official visits Diocese of Corpus Christi
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texans rookie QB Davis Mills seeks to build upon big game against the Patriots
TX Anti-Abortion Leader Writes Ordinance For Manatee Politician
Widespread Panic Honor Texas Hero Dusty Hill On Final Night of Austin Run
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations in Dallas-Fort Worth continue to fall after summer surge
Texans rookie QB Davis Mills seeks to build upon big game against the Patriots
Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Windy again tomorrow with a chance for severe weather
Texas Tech students in midst of “Red Zone,” increase in campus sexual assaults nationwide
GOP gubernatorial candidate Allen West released from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jags Week 5 injury update: Brandon Linder sustains MCL, ankle injuries vs. Titans
James Johnson - Yahoo! Sports
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The Jags' starting center was carted off Sunday against Tennessee, and according to Urban Meyer, it was for injuries to his MCL and ankle.
Read Full Story on jaguarswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tennessee officials address counterfeit drugs in state
Four-star, in-state OL target ready to visit Tennessee again
Plastic Surgeon helping children with facial deformities returns to Chattanooga
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL