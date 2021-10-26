[]
Jaguar Gene Therapy Announces State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Commercial Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
Facility leverages company’s internal CMC expertise and expands its strategic capabilities from process development through commercial GMP production - Company anticipates internal control of all CMC aspects should accelerate development timelines and maximize potential IP creation - Facility has capacity to manufacture multiple gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and is expected to create significant job opportunities in the community LAKE FOREST,