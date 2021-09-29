Janice Goodwin
Janice Goodwin
Submitted to The Dominion Post - The Dominion Post
9/29/21
Janice Lee Goodwin, 70, of Westover, passed away peacefully at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Janice was born in Morgantown, April 5, 1951, daughter of Wilma Cotille and Irvin Lee Goodwin.
