Jerry Wesley Wallace Killed in Hit-and-Run on Union Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
.
Jerry Wesley Wallace Killed in Hit-and-Run on Union Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
10/1/21
BAKERSFIELD, CA (October 1, 2021) - 74-year-old Jerry Wesley Wallace lost his life after a tragic hit-and-run crash last Tuesday on Union Avenue.
Read Full Story on laweekly.com
