Joe's Weather Blog: More delightful days…
Joe's Weather Blog: More delightful days…
Joe Lauria - FOX4 Kansas City
10/18/21
After a great weekend of mild temperatures and sunny skies, the trend will stick around Kansas City for a few more days ahead of a front.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
