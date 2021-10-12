John Yarmuth of Kentucky, House Budget Chair, Announces Retirement
John Yarmuth of Kentucky, House Budget Chair, Announces Retirement
Emily Cochrane - New York Times
10/12/21
Mr. Yarmuth, the lone Democrat in his state’s congressional delegation and a key proponent of President Biden’s domestic agenda, said he would not seek re-election.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
