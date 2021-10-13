Judge tosses out suit seeking to examine absentee ballots in Georgia
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Judge tosses out suit seeking to examine absentee ballots in Georgia
Monique Beals - The Hill on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A Georgia judge dismissed an effort by supporters of former President Trump to inspect absentee ballots cast during the November 2020 presidential election.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Columbus native, Sanders Hickey, looks forward to Hall of Fame induction after 48 years in the radio industry
Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit alleging fraud in 2020 election
Georgia Voters' Ballot Fraud Case Tossed, Official Hails It as a 'Win for Democracy'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL