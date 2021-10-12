July shooting death in Hastings ruled self-defense
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In search of six: Columbus seeks to extend win streak
Gering Planning Commission recommends annexation
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Prep football game of the week: Lincoln Southeast’s offensive improvements will be tested against No. 6 Gretna
Northgate light rail frees buses for Snohomish County routes
Discoverers hound Huskies in big road win
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Huntsville wins 500 jobs building America’s next-generation missile defense
Prep football game of the week: Lincoln Southeast’s offensive improvements will be tested against No. 6 Gretna
SAC Museum could become Cold War museum
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Auburn tight end commitment 'made the right choice for sure'
Serene Lake Hills Home Lists For $1.1 Million
Neighbors Describe War Zone as Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 4 Hurt Across DC
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
July shooting death in Hastings ruled self-defense
KSNB Local4 - 1011 Now
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The Adams County Attorney announced Tuesday that the fatal shooting of a Hastings man in July was made in self-defense.
Read Full Story on 1011now.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nebraska football: Trip to Minnesota an opportunity to turn the corner
Omaha hospitals brace for unpredictable flu season
BHS tennis wraps up regular season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL